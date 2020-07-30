La Villa residents come together to pump flood water out of neighborhood
Residents came together to pump water out of subdivision, La Villa Fase One, after Hurricane Hanna left standing flood water in the neighborhood.
Rick Estimbo has lived in La Villa for 11 years – he explains infrastructure in the area is an issue that keeps water stuck.
La villa city manager Wilfredo Mata he says they’ve been pumping water in the area and dumping it to a canal by Mile 16.
When asked about drainage and infrastructure on La Villa South, Mata said he was unaware of any problems.
For more information watch the video above.
More News
News Video
-
La Villa residents come together to pump flood water out of neighborhood
-
CON MI GENTE: McAllen teen celebrates birthday by giving back to community
-
Sewage surfaces on Brownsville street after Hurricane Hanna
-
Fallen power lines pose dangers after electricity is restored
-
Drainage project may reduce flooding in eastern Hidalgo County