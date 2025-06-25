Álamo te invita a ser parte del 'Festival de Pepinillos'
El 'Festival de pepinillos' será un evento de dos días en Álamo, donde 40 vendedores cada día repartirán pepinillos o venderán artículos de pepinillos.
El evento comenzará a las 6 p. m. También tendrá un concurso de comer pepinillos, un concurso de beber jugo de pepinillos y mucho más.
Fecha: 27 Y 28 junio.
Si eres un proveedor y estás interesado en registrarte, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
