Álamo te invita a ser parte del 'Festival de Pepinillos'

By: Juan Camilo Barragan

El 'Festival de pepinillos' será un evento de dos días en Álamo, donde 40 vendedores cada día repartirán pepinillos o venderán artículos de pepinillos.

El evento comenzará a las 6 p. m. También tendrá un concurso de comer pepinillos, un concurso de beber jugo de pepinillos y mucho más.

Fecha: 27 Y 28 junio. 

Si eres un proveedor y estás interesado en registrarte, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

2 days ago Monday, June 23 2025 Jun 23, 2025 Monday, June 23, 2025 10:13:00 AM CDT June 23, 2025
