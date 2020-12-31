Word got around that the offices of Dr. Norma Iglesias and Associates in Pharr and San Juan were administering COVID-19 vaccines to the general public on Saturday.

Dr. Iglesias said that they are not doing that.

When Channel 5 News replayed a recorded conversation with an employee who said they were administering vaccines to the general public, Dr. Iglesias said she didn't recognize the voice on the recording.

"I don't recognize that voice as any one of my employees. it may have been a volunteer. I'm thinking it's a volunteer. If you ask any of the employees here right now they will all say that, that's not true", Dr. Iglesias said.

Dr. Iglesias said her office is following state protocol closely and that her main goal is to get health care workers, essential employees and the elderly vaccinated.

Correction: In the video and original article the vaccine was said to have a shelf life of six hours. However, that information is incorrect. The vaccine being used at the offices of Dr. Norma Iglesias and Associates in Pharr and San Juan is Moderna.

According to a news release by Moderna, "Its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, remains stable at 2° to 8°C (36° to 46°F), the temperature of a standard home or medical refrigerator, for 30 days. Stability testing supports this extension from an earlier estimate of 7 days. mRNA-1273 remains stable at -20° C (-4°F) for up to six months, at refrigerated conditions for up to 30 days and at room temperature for up to 12 hours."

