Local doctor denies giving the "ok" to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the general public at her clinics

Word got around that the offices of Dr. Norma Iglesias and Associates in Pharr and San Juan were administering COVID-19 vaccines to the general public on Saturday.

Dr. Iglesias said that they are not doing that.

When Channel 5 News replayed a recorded conversation with an employee who said they were administering vaccines to the general public, Dr. Iglesias said she didn't recognize the voice on the recording.

"I don't recognize that voice as any one of my employees. it may have been a volunteer. I'm thinking it's a volunteer. If you ask any of the employees here right now they will all say that, that's not true", Dr. Iglesias said.

Dr. Iglesias said her office is following state protocol closely and that her main goal is to get health care workers, essential employees and the elderly vaccinated.

According to the State of Texas, pivoting is key, if the person at the top of the list isn't available for the vaccine then the next group should get vaccinated. This is due to the short six hour shelf life a vaccine has after being thawed and diluted.

