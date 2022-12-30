Local reporter shares experience with Southwest chaos

While Southwest Airlines is getting a lot of attention for cancellations, there are still delays on other airlines too. At lease 1,500 in the US according to FlightAware.

Local reporter Cassandra Garcia is currently stuck in Orlando, and she shared her experience with the delays.

RELATED: Channel 5 News reporter struggles to return home amid mass cancellations at Southwest Airlines

Garcia went to Miami to visit her family for Christmas. She was supposed to on Southwest Wednesday, but the flight was canceled. She spent hours over the last several days trying to rebook or change flights, but Southwest was not coming through.

Garcia decided to change airlines to try to make it home, but is still running into trouble.

She said she may not land in McAllen until midnight.