Local Taxi Driver Says Tamaulipas Violence Impacting Busines

HIDALGO – The Department of State is updating how they issue travel advisories. Mexico is now broken down by state. Some areas are labeled as more dangerous than others.

Right now, five states in Mexico are on the do not travel to list. The U.S. State Department cites crime.

The state right across our border, Tamaulipas, is now under ranked with the same potential danger levels as war-torn nations like Syria.

Jonathan Ponce, a taxi driver in Hidalgo, says he takes people to this Level 4 danger zone daily.

While most his fairs are on this side of the border, he occasionally travels into Reynosa.

"To the airport, to the bus stations, sometimes to colonias, but only during the day we don't go into colonias at night just for safety," said Ponce.

While Ponce says he hasn't personally run into trouble, he does his best to avoid danger.

"What happens is with taxis in a way they don't mess with us," said Ponce.

With the recent activity just across the border, he says it has made a big impact on his passengers.

"It's pretty much over taking U.S. citizens into Mexico. Back in the day, we use to take Winter Texans, but not anymore, because of the situation that's going on," he said.

Ponce says news of the latest travel advisory for Tamaulipas does not surprise him. In the meantime, he says he'll mostly stick to making trips on the U.S. side of the border.

According to the U.S. Department of State, the threat levels are decided by security experts in the intelligence community, host governments and U.S. embassies.