Local Trailer Company Building Food Trucks Nationwide

ALAMO – The Rio Grande Valley’s little-known secret is hidden in plain sight along the expressway in Alamo.

Jose Sanchez is a welder and it was in 2001 when he built a hot dog stand to earn extra money for his family.

Now it’s become a family business with his brother, Sergio, as the floor manager and his daughter, Miriam, the office manager.

Sanchez Trailers of Alamo started building food trailers 18 years ago for customers across the U.S.; way before it became such a craze.

Watch the video above the full segment of Con Mi Gente.