Locals protest forced disc golf course rezoning

A group of local disc golfers are gathering support in an effort to prevent a McAllen disc golf course from being rezoned.

They even held a disc golf tournament on Sunday to help raise awareness.

Leo De La Rosa is the found of 956 Disc Golf, which he created three years ago, and has been playing disc golf for more than eight years.

"I love to make people smile, and I do this just to grow the sport," De La Rosa said. "Us disc golfers, we absolutely love this park."

He's hoping to continue playing at the disc golf course in McAllen.

The course sits on South Ware. Its future is in limbo since a technology company, Zoho, wants to build a campus on the land and bring with it hundreds of new jobs.

"We welcome them, but just at a different location is all we ask. It's a beautiful green space," De La Rosa said.

More than a hundred people showed up to play at the disc golf course and show support for the Help Save Our Park Disc Golf Tournament.

The city said they bought the property for development and the land was never intended to be a park.

McAllen's Planning and Zoning Board did not approve the request to rezone the field for the tech company's use. The potential rezoning plan will go back before city commissioners July 24th.

