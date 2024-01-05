Los Fresnos highway project nearing completion

An ongoing $5 million project to repair a major highway in Los Fresnos is expected to be completed next month.

The project with the Texas Department of Transportation consisted of removing and replacing the existing roadway on Highway 100. Curbs, gutters, and sidewalks along the highway are also being replaced.

Several businesses in the area reported a drop in foot traffic since the project began two years ago due to several road closures caused by construction.

The construction project was only supposed to last a year, but the project length more than doubled because of pandemic related supply chain issues.

The city is also working on a $2 million project to repair and upgrade 22 blocks in Los Fresnos. Los Fresnos City Manager Mark Milum says that project is expected to be completed in April.

