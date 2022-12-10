x

Losing Streak Weighs on Vaqueros

LAS VEGAS - It's truly a fresh start for UTRGV's men as they enter the WAC basketball tournament in Las Vegas on Thursday.  The Vaqueros will try to snap a current nine-game losing streak in the quarter-final against UMKC.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega reports from Las Vegas.

Tuesday, March 07 2017
