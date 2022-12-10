Losing Streak Weighs on Vaqueros
LAS VEGAS - It's truly a fresh start for UTRGV's men as they enter the WAC basketball tournament in Las Vegas on Thursday. The Vaqueros will try to snap a current nine-game losing streak in the quarter-final against UMKC. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega reports from Las Vegas.
