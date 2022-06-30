x

Main Event coming to Sunrise Mall in Brownsville

Main Event is coming soon to Brownsville. 

The restaurant and bar opens Friday, July 1, in Sunrise Mall. 

The Brownsville location will have the same games and activities, including laser tag, indoor mini-golf, and bowling. 

