x

First look: Main Event coming to Sunrise Mall in Brownsville

3 hours 49 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, June 28 2022 Jun 28, 2022 June 28, 2022 8:28 AM June 28, 2022 in News - Local

Main Event is coming soon to Brownsville. 

The restaurant and bar opens Friday, July 1, in Sunrise Mall. 

The Brownsville location will have the same games and activities, including laser tag, indoor mini-golf, and bowling. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days