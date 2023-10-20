Make-A-Wish RGV to hold volunteer event
Rebecca Ramirez-Gearhart gives more information about an upcoming event to help recruit more volunteers to the foundation.
The event, Get To Know Make-A-Wish, will be held at the Radisson Airport Hotel in McAllen. The foundation will also hold more fundraising events throughout October. For more information on those events, click here.
