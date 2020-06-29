Man Charged for Attempting to Cross U.S. Illegally Making False Family Claim

WESLACO - A Honduran man has been charged with crossing the border illegally; authorities say he did it with someone else's daughter

Authorities say 22-year-old Luis Fernando Ortiz-Matamoros claimed the child as his own.

The federal government says he knew what he was doing; only traveling with the child in order to successfully gain entry into the United States.

Ortiz-Matamoros allegedly crossed the river with the young girl near hidalgo.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Ortiz-Matamoros gave authorities a fake birth certificate, trying to get law enforcement to think the girl was his.

HSI Investigator, Tim Tubbs, says investigators have also identified one organization that "recycled" 69 Central American children.

They were smuggled into the U.S., and then brought back to Central America to be used again.

In this latest case Ortiz-Matamoros is charged with human smuggling and making a false family claim.

If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison.