x

Man convicted in deadly Edinburg road rage shooting sentenced to 20 years

Related Story

EDINBURG – A man convicted in a deadly road rage incident was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Fabian Paredes was convicted in a 2017 shooting right outside the Hidalgo county courthouse.

Today's punishment for comes 3 months after his conviction.

The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Sanchez, was shot and killed.

News
Man convicted in deadly Edinburg road rage...
Man convicted in deadly Edinburg road rage shooting sentenced to 20 years
EDINBURG – A man convicted in a deadly road rage incident was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Fabian... More >>
1 year ago Wednesday, February 12 2020 Feb 12, 2020 Wednesday, February 12, 2020 4:29:00 PM CST February 12, 2020
Radar
7 Days