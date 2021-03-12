Man convicted in deadly Edinburg road rage shooting sentenced to 20 years
EDINBURG – A man convicted in a deadly road rage incident was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Fabian Paredes was convicted in a 2017 shooting right outside the Hidalgo county courthouse.
Today's punishment for comes 3 months after his conviction.
The victim, 27-year-old Joshua Sanchez, was shot and killed.
