Man Finds Teen’s Body Near Road in Hidalgo Co.

NEAR EDINBURG – Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies identified the teen body found near Edinburg Friday morning.

Authorities identified her as 15-year-old girl. Officials said she was first reported as a runaway to San Juan police on Wednesday.

The body was found near Schunior and Rooth roads. A nearby resident contacted the authorities after he discovered the teen.

The man, who will be referred to as Miguel, said he first thought what he saw was debris along the side of the road, during his morning stroll.

“I thought somebody threw clothing or garbage,” he said.

He immediately called the police.

“I never imaged that was a person. I got close… to see if she was alive,” he said.

Miguel walks the field every day to keep them clean. He can’t imagine why this happened.

“I have been doing this for 10 years, and never happen something like this. I have found dead animals. I have three kids. I wonder what problems she could have, why they did this to her,” he said.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s is handling the investigation. An autopsy was ordered for the teen girl.

Miguel said he hopes authorities can find a reason. He wants more done to make the area safer.

“This area is usually calm. We can hear shots sometimes but nothing more. I hope authorities can add up lights to illuminate the place,” he said.

Miguel said he’ll continue to clean and keep a close eye to anything out of the ordinary.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 668-8477.