Man in critical condition after colliding with a tractor trailer north of Elsa

A man is in critical condition after colliding with a tractor trailer Monday morning.

The crash occurred just north of Elsa on FM 88 and FM 490. The man was driving northbound on FM 88 when the driver of the tractor trailer, which was towing a caliche trailer, ran a stop sign, according to investigators with the Department of Public Safety.

The front end of the Chevy truck ended up underneath the trailer. The driver was airlifted to Valley Baptist Medical Center in critical condition. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

DPS is continuing to investigate the accident.