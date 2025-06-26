Man in custody after shooting bystander in Rio Grande City road rage incident, police say
A man is in custody after shooting a bystander during a road rage incident, according to Rio Grande City interim Police Chief Jose Solis.
The suspect had two children in the vehicle with him during the incident, Solis added.
The suspect was identified as a 31-year-old man who shot in the air during a road rage incident Tuesday at around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of 2nd Street. According to Solis, the bullet struck a bystander who was walking toward a nearby business.
The bystander, who Solis said had nothing to do with the road rage incident, was hospitalized in stable condition.
According to Solis, the suspect will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of endangering a child.
