Man on trial for killing 3 in head-on collision is found not guilty on all counts

EDINBURG – Jurors in the trial of a man accused of killing three people in a 2018 head-on collision in Edinburg delivered a not guilty verdict Tuesday.

Luis Gonzalez, 21, was found not guilty on four counts. He was on trial for killing three people, including a 3-year-old child. He faced three counts of intoxicated manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

It happened on Monte Cristo Road, near Closner Boulevard in Edinburg on Aug. 8, 2018. Gonzalez was 19 years old at the time of the deadly crash.

On Monday, jurors watched a videotaped interview Gonzalez had with an investigator two days after the collision.

In the interview, Gonzalez says he remembered taking Xanax because he had a date the night of the collision, saying he felt anxious. He repeated those details when he took the stand in his own defense, telling the jury he had worked a double shift and hadn’t slept for more than 36 hours.

Jurors heard from a survivor of the crash, Jeanna Guajardo, last week. She, her mother, sister and 3-year-old nephew were returning from eating dinner when they were hit. She lost all three family members in the wreck.