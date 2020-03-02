Defendant takes stand in own defense in Edinburg intoxication manslaughter trial

EDINBURG – A 21-year-old accused of killing three people in a 2018 head-on collision took the stand Monday in his own defense.

Luis Gonzalez was pressed by prosecutors about the events leading up to the crash.

The last day of witness testimony began with an Edinburg police investigator, who present a videotaped interview with Gonzalez two days after the Aug. 8 crash from his hospital bed.

In the interview, Gonzalez, who was 19 years old at the time, said he remembered taking Xanax because he had a date the night of the collision, saying he felt anxious. He repeated the details on the stand, telling the jury he had worked a double shift and hadn’t slept for more than 36 hours.

