Man sentenced to 20 years in girlfriend's death at Edinburg mobile home park
A man was sentenced to 20 years in jail after pleading guilty in connection with the death of his girlfriend, court records show.
Adan Roberto Ruiz was arrested in December 2021 after the body of his girlfriend was found at a mobile home park.
According to previous reports, the body of Yvonne Salas was found lying on the floor in a home on the 1400 block of North Closner Blvd. at Gate City Park.
Salas’ body displayed “evidence of assault” such as a swollen face and blood on her mouth and nose, according to the police affidavit against Ruiz.
Ruiz pleaded guilty on Monday, which was supposed to be the first day of his murder trial.
Court records show Ruiz is receiving jail credit for the 891 days he’s been held in custody.
