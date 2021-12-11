Victim's boyfriend identified as suspect in murder investigation at Edinburg mobile home park

Edinburg police arrested a man in connection to the murder of a woman whose body was found Tuesday at a mobile home park.

The victim’s boyfriend – 52-year-old Adan Roberto Ruiz – was identified as the sole suspect in the death of Yvone Salas.

The body of the 47-year-old woman was found by police found lying on the floor in a home on the 1400 block of North Closner Blvd. at Gate City Park. Salas’ body displayed “evidence of assault” such as a swollen face and blood on her mouth and nose, according to the police affidavit against Ruiz.

Ruiz called police, saying he arrived home and found her unresponsive, according to the affidavit.

“He was displaying symptoms of intoxication,” the affidavit stated, adding that Ruiz showed “no signs of remorse or emotions toward the loss of his loved one.”

An inspection of the mobile home found blood splatter near the bedroom and a pillow casing in the kitchen containing blood-stained shirts and a bra, the affidavit said. A bruise on Salas’ face appeared to have been made by a ring, which the affidavit noted Ruiz was wearing.

An interview with Salas’ niece revealed that Ruiz had previously punched Salas and pulled her hair multiple times, but she never reported the assault out of fear of Ruiz harming her family, the affidavit stated.

Ruiz is expected to be arraigned Saturday afternoon.

Check back for more details.