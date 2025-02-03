x

Man sentenced to 40 years for the 2019 murder of Weslaco doctor

Related Story

A man accused of killing a Weslaco doctor in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years.

Luis Valenzuela is the second person sentenced for the murder of Dr. John Dominguez.

RELATED STORY: Police Arrest Suspects Accused of Murdering Weslaco Doctor

Authorities say Valenzuela and two others were caught on surveillance video shooting the doctor as he left his practice; they were reportedly trying to rob him.

The doctor managed to drive away, but crashed into another car and died.

RELATED STORY: Man sentenced in 2019 murder of Weslaco doctor

Josue Torres Benavidez is the only other suspect left in the case. He is due in court in March.

News
Man sentenced to 40 years for the...
Man sentenced to 40 years for the 2019 murder of Weslaco doctor
A man accused of killing a Weslaco doctor in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years. Luis Valenzuela is... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 01 2025 Feb 1, 2025 Saturday, February 01, 2025 1:52:00 PM CST February 01, 2025
Radar
7 Days