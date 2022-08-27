x

McAllen Family Pauses Foreclosure with Restraining Order

MCALLEN – A McAllen family has been able to keep their home for now by putting a restraining order on the bank requesting a foreclosure.

For two years, the Garcia family has lived in the home.

Recently, they learned the person who sold it to them didn’t mention there was still money owned.

Despite paying their bills every month, they still received a foreclosure letter.

The Garcia's request was able to stop the foreclosure for a few more weeks.

Watch the news clip for more information.

