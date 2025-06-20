McAllen firefighter recalls helping brother injured in motorcycle crash

Responding to major car accidents and fires is something McAllen firefighter Bryan Jensen is trained for, but nothing prepared him for the motorcycle accident he responded to on June 8.

According to the McAllen Police Department, Bryan's brother, — McAllen firefighter Jeremy Jensen — was hit by an alleged drunk driver while riding his motorcycle on the intersection of Ware Road and Dove Avenue.

"This couldn't have happened, there is no way that my little brother, somebody hit my little brother. I couldn't do anything, I just held him," Bryan said. "I saw him lying in the ditch screaming. I jumped in there, dropped the medical bag and grabbed his hand. He was screaming in pain."

Bryan says his heart sank when he saw his brother's injuries.

"The first thing I noticed was his foot. It looked exactly like a skeleton foot, and I am feeling the pain in my brother, looking at him," Bryan said. "We realized his pelvis was broken, front and back, like an open book."

Jeremy is now stable after being in an induced coma for a couple of days and undergoing several surgeries.

"He is getting healed, he has a road to get better, but he is definitely getting healed," Bryan said.

Jeremy joined the McAllen Fire Department nine years ago to serve the community after the brothers got out of the U.S. Army.

"We love serving our community, it's something we were born to do," Bryan said.

McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria says that the community is now trying to give back anyway they can.

"Different groups from the Firefighter Association and our own department that are doing fundraising and trying to do anything they can for him and his family," Gloria said.

The driver involved in the crash, Paul Cooper Garza, is charged with intoxication assault. He is currently out on bond.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jeremy to help pay for expenses. Click here to donate.

