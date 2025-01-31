McAllen International CarFest celebrating 15 years

An event for car lovers is taking place in McAllen.

The McAllen International CarFest is kicking off on Friday and is celebrating 15 years.

McAllen Convention Center Marketing and Special Event Supervisor Joe Garcia speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the event and what kind of cars are being showcased.

The McAllen International CarFest is a three-day event and begins on Friday, January 31 at the McAllen Convention Center.

