McAllen International CarFest celebrating 15 years
An event for car lovers is taking place in McAllen.
The McAllen International CarFest is kicking off on Friday and is celebrating 15 years.
McAllen Convention Center Marketing and Special Event Supervisor Joe Garcia speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the event and what kind of cars are being showcased.
The McAllen International CarFest is a three-day event and begins on Friday, January 31 at the McAllen Convention Center.
For tickets or more information, click here.
For a chance to win tickets to the event, click here.
