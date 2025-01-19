McAllen ISD will delay school start times due to cold weather
Related Story
The McAllen Independent School District said they will delay school start times on Tuesday due to the cold weather.
The district said school hours on Monday will remain the same and bus routes will occur at their regular times.
On Tuesday, elementary schools will begin at 8:50 a.m., middle schools will begin at 9 a.m. and high schools will begin at 9:15 a.m.
The district said staff will report at their regular time and schools will open at regular times in case parents want to drop off their kids earlier. Bus routes will adjust accordingly.
McAllen ISD will monitor weather conditions on Wednesday to determine if they will delay school times on that day as well.
News
The McAllen Independent School District said they will delay school start times on Tuesday due to the cold weather. ... More >>
News Video
-
Alamo police search for missing elderly man
-
Valley residents who receive public assistance warned of HHS data breach
-
Alamo police: Man arrested after fleeing the scene of major car collision
-
Man charged in aggravated assault against an elderly victim in Brownsville
-
Consumer Reports: Costly but necessary home improvement
Sports Video
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera
-
Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco East moves to 11-0 in...
-
South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC
-
Nikki Rowe HS Garcia twins sign to play baseball at San Jacinto...
-
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University