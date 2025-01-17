McAllen ISD will delay school start times due to cold weather

The McAllen Independent School District said they will delay school start times on Tuesday due to the cold weather.

The district said school hours on Monday will remain the same and bus routes will occur at their regular times.

On Tuesday, elementary schools will begin at 8:50 a.m., middle schools will begin at 9 a.m. and high schools will begin at 9:15 a.m.

The district said staff will report at their regular time and schools will open at regular times in case parents want to drop off their kids earlier. Bus routes will adjust accordingly.

McAllen ISD will monitor weather conditions on Wednesday to determine if they will delay school times on that day as well.