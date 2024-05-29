x

McAllen Memorial Baseball Regional SemiFinal Highlights 5-25

By: Brandon Benitez

CABANISS, Texas -- McAllen Memorial Baseball has made it to the Regional Finals for the first time in school history after beating Kerrville Tivy High in a "walks" if off win in Game 3, at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi. 

