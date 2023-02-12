McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados signs for Oklahoma State
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados signed his National Letter of Intent to compete in cross country and track at Oklahoma State.
Click on the video above for more on Granados' big day.
