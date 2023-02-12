x

McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados signs for Oklahoma State

Related Story

MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados signed his National Letter of Intent to compete in cross country and track at Oklahoma State.

Click on the video above for more on Granados' big day.

News
McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados signs for Oklahoma...
McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados signs for Oklahoma State
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados signed his National Letter of Intent to compete in cross country and track... More >>
3 weeks ago Friday, January 20 2023 Jan 20, 2023 Friday, January 20, 2023 10:00:00 PM CST January 20, 2023
Radar
7 Days