McAllen police investigate deadly motorcycle crash

By: Claudia Garcia

The McAllen Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred on South 10th Street and Expressway 83 on Friday.

Investigators say a motorcycle and an SUV collided, causing the motorcycle to hit a light pole. One person died, and several others were hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

