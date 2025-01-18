x

McAllen police investigate deadly motorcycle crash

3 hours 26 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, January 18 2025 Jan 18, 2025 January 18, 2025 2:36 PM January 18, 2025 in News - Local

The McAllen Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that occurred on South 10th Street and Expressway 83 on Friday.

Investigators say a motorcycle and an SUV collided, causing the motorcycle to hit a light pole. One person died, and several others were hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

