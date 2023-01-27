McAllen police searching for twin runaways

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating two teen runaways.

Twins Alexa and Alexandra Espinoza, both 16, were last seen in the area of 2300 block of Dallas Avenue in McAllen on Saturday, according to a news release.

Alexa is described as having a height of 5'01 and weighing 100 lbs. She has brown eyes, may be wearing glasses, shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt and black sweatpants.

Alexandra is described as having a height of 5'01, weighing 100 lbs. She has brown eyes, may be wearing glasses, short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black sweater and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding their location is urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.