McAllen police: Two people hospitalized following auto-pedestrian crash

An investigation is underway after a vehicle collided with two pedestrians on Sunday in McAllen.

The pedestrians – a 39-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy — were hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries, according to the McAllen Police Department.

The crash happened on Sunday at around 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of North Col. Rowe Boulevard and Hackberry Avenue.

According to a Monday news release, the pedestrians entered the intersection crosswalk and were struck by a Ford Mustang.

The driver of the vehicle reported the collision to police, the news release added.