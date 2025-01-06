McAllen police: Two people hospitalized following auto-pedestrian crash
An investigation is underway after a vehicle collided with two pedestrians on Sunday in McAllen.
The pedestrians – a 39-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy — were hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries, according to the McAllen Police Department.
The crash happened on Sunday at around 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of North Col. Rowe Boulevard and Hackberry Avenue.
According to a Monday news release, the pedestrians entered the intersection crosswalk and were struck by a Ford Mustang.
The driver of the vehicle reported the collision to police, the news release added.
More News
Sports Video
-
Day two highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Harlingen's Carlie Martinez sinks game-winner and Weslaco East wins battle of undefeated...
-
Day one highlights from Brownsville ISD soccer tournament
-
Vaqueros defense shines in big win over Dallas Christian
-
UTRGV's Cliff Davis named Southland Conference Player of the Week