McAllen road closures on Harvey Ave. extended
MCALLEN - A road closure in McAllen that began earlier this month will extend into March.
The extension is due to complications for a utility line installation.
The closure is part of a drainage improvement project and it affects Harvey Avenue, both east and westbound lanes between 23rd Street and Bicentennial Blvd.
It'll remain closed to traffic until March 6 for utility work.
Residents will still have access to their homes.
