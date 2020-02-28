Road closures on Harvey Avenue in McAllen extended

MCALLEN - A road closure in McAllen that began earlier this month will extend into March.

The extension is due to complications for a utility line installation.

The closure is part of a drainage improvement project and it affects Harvey Avenue, both east and westbound lanes between 23rd Street and Bicentennial Blvd.

It'll remain closed to traffic until March 6 for utility work.

Residents will still have access to their homes.