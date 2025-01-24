x

McAllen VA Clinic now offering urgent care services

By: Claudia Garcia

The McAllen Veterans Affairs out-patient clinic is now offering new urgent care services.

Medical emergency services are available Monday through Friday for Rio Grande Valley veterans enrolled in healthcare with the VA.

To learn more about these services, you can call or visit the McAllen VA Clinic, located at 901 East Hackberry Ave.

