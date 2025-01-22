x

McAllen VA Clinic now offering urgent care services

McAllen VA Clinic now offering urgent care services
5 hours 51 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2025 Jan 22, 2025 January 22, 2025 2:54 PM January 22, 2025 in News - Local

The McAllen Veterans Affairs out-patient clinic is now offering new urgent care services.

Medical emergency services are available Monday through Friday for Rio Grande Valley veterans enrolled in healthcare with the VA.

To learn more about these services, you can call or visit the McAllen VA Clinic, located at 901 East Hackberry Ave.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days