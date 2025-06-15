x

Mexican national accused of kicking federal agent during San Benito ICE raid

By: Claudia Garcia

A Mexican national woman is accused of assaulting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations agent during a raid at a San Benito taqueria, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 37-year-old Maria Isabel Cruz-Salas is scheduled for her next court hearing on June 18. If convicted, she faces up to eight years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

A criminal complaint said on June 10, Cruz-Salas allegedly assaulted a federal officer during a "worksite immigration inspection" in San Benito, according to the news release.

Authorities were conducting a "lawful enforcement operation" at Taqueria El Mante, where Cruz-Salas was discovered, according to the news release. An HSI agent attempted to detain her when she allegedly kicked him in the face.

