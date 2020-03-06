Mission family being charged months of service by electric company they never used
MISSION - A family in Mission is confused about why an electric company that they've never used says they need to pay for 3 months of service or they won't unlock the meter connected to their apartment.
The family says the electric company G-Power isn't the one that they want to use. They just moved in to their new apartment and want to switch to someone else.
But G-Power has placed what's known as a "switch hold" on their electric meter and the family claims they're being told that they have to pay in order to have it removed.
