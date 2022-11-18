Mission police distribute 100 Thanksgiving meals to needy families

With this year's Thanksgiving Day meal expected to cost consumers more money, select residents with the city of Mission received some help.

The Hernandez family were among the 100 people who received a free food voucher to participate in the city’s Thanksgiving turkey drive-through giveaway.

The Mission Police Department distributed the meals Tuesday.

“We selected the first 100 citizens that reached out to us asking for free turkeys, so we're really excited to honor those citizens,” Mission police Chief Cesar Torres said.

The meals provide food for up to eight people on Thanksgiving Day.

Due to the rise in costs, grocery shoppers can expect to pay 6.5% more per pound of frozen turkey compared to last year.

“We struggle a lot financial, and every year we always work hard to be able to get a turkey, so this year it helps us a lot we don't have to worry about buying one,” Mariana Hernandez said.

