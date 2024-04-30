Mission police investigating rollover accident that killed one man
Related Story
Mission police are investigating a fatal rollover accident that killed one man Sunday morning.
Public Information Office Art Flores said the accident occurred on Los Ebanos Road and FM 495 at around 4 a.m.
He said a 20-year-old man was driving when he lost control of his vehicle, causing the rollover. The victim died at the scene.
Flores said the unidentified victim was the only person in the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
News
Mission police are investigating a fatal rollover accident that killed one man Sunday morning. Public Information Office Art Flores... More >>
News Video
-
City of San Juan seeking input on downtown revitalization plan
-
City of La Villa to discuss pay increase for police officers
-
Prescription Health: Preventing pitching injuries
-
San Juan police: Vehicle repossession ends with suspect running over victim's legs
-
MXLAN art and music festival taking place at McAllen Convention Center
Sports Video
-
Lobos Baseball three-peat District 32-5A title
-
Baseball Blows Out SFA to Earn Series Victory
-
McAllen golf course to host local golf qualifier
-
Brownsville Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signs to TLU Volleyball & receives TNP Foundation...
-
Lady Lobos win first district title in program history