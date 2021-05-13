Morning Weather 04-27

A lot of cloud coverage that started Tuesday morning will stick around for the rest of the day.

Partly cloudy conditions will stick around for the rest of the day.

It will be windy and humid on Tuesday, with high hitting low 90s in most of the Valley.

Temperatures will heat up as the day goes on, hitting the lower 90s in the late afternoon.

By lunch time and when you get out of work, it will be windy with wind gusts up to 35 mph in some areas.