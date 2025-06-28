National Defense Area established along in the Rio Grande Valley

Land in South Texas previously under the control of the International Boundary and Water Commission has been transferred to the General Services Administration and designated as a National Defense Area, according to a news release.

The IBWC confirmed to Channel 5 News that the transfer happened on Wednesday, and the Pentagon is using the land to create the “South Texas National Defense Area.”

The new national defense area will be similar to the ones already created this spring in El Paso, Arizona and California as per an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

According to the Associated Press, the militarized zone will allow troops to detain people who illegally enter the zone so they can face federal charges of trespassing in a national defense area.

The newly designated national defense area on land and water along the Rio Grande spans Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

According to Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, there have been no direct communication between Hidalgo County officials and the Department of Defense regarding the establishment of the National Defense Area.

“These are uncertain times and as Hidalgo County judge I welcome the brave service men and women who have volunteered to protect our nation, but I also encourage the Department of Defense and United States Air Force leadership to visit with us local leaders as soon as possible,” Cortez said in a statement. “It is imperative that we all understand the mission and objectives so that we may work together to protect our citizens.”

In his statement, Cortez referred to the zone as "an operating military base."

The Air Force will take over the properties, which will be treated as an extension of Joint Base San Antonio.

Several sources have told Channel 5 News the IBWC owns little property along the border, and details of the exact location of the zone weren’t immediately available.

