National Guardsman identified as individual who tested positive for malaria

A National Guardsman said he’s the individual who tested positive for malaria after spending time in Cameron County.

Christopher Shingler said he was among the troops stationed in Brownsville in May on a border security assignment prior to the end of Title 42.

He was heavily bitten by bugs, including mosquitoes, and started experiencing symptoms within two weeks, Shingler said.

“I started having fevers and vomiting, and that was the first time I went to the hospital,” Shingler said. “After another week it was not getting better at all."

Shingler said it took two trips to the hospital to get the malaria diagnosis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is keeping a close eye on four other cases of malaria that were found in Florida.

Cameron Count health officials said they’re trapping and testing mosquitoes to see if they’re carrying the virus.

