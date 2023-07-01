Cameron County health department continues testing mosquitoes for malaria
Malaria tests on local mosquitoes have come back negative so far, according to the Cameron County health department.
Health officials began testing mosquitoes for malaria since June 30 after it was diagnosed in a Texas resident who visited Cameron County.
RELATED: Cameron County health official confirms locally acquired case of malaria
Officials warned that there’s low mosquito activity due to the lack of rain, meaning there are fewer mosquitoes to test.
Malaria can only be transferred from mosquitoes, and county officials said they’ll continue trapping and testing mosquitoes.
