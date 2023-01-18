x

New BPUB plan to give customers money back by April

Related Story

Stemming from that failed energy project by the Brownsville Public Utilities Board - the group is now planning the next steps to pay back its customers that paid for that failed project.

RELATED: Forensic audit shows Brownsville PUB customers paid for project that 'never came to fruition'

Right now, the board has about $29 million to pay back, but first officials must meet certain requirements that are part of a city ordinance.

This includes making sure that giving the money back won’t disrupt their ability to deliver its services to customers.

At a board meeting last week, they laid out a draft of a plan where they would be able to pay back customers by the end of April.

Channel 5 News will keep following this story and will provide updates.

News
New BPUB plan to give customers money...
New BPUB plan to give customers money back by April
Stemming from that failed energy project by the Brownsville Public Utilities Board - the group is now planning the next... More >>
2 days ago Monday, January 16 2023 Jan 16, 2023 Monday, January 16, 2023 12:00:00 PM CST January 16, 2023
Radar
7 Days