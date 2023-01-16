New BPUB plan to give customers money back by April

Stemming from that failed energy project by the Brownsville Public Utilities Board - the group is now planning the next steps to pay back its customers that paid for that failed project.

Right now, the board has about $29 million to pay back, but first officials must meet certain requirements that are part of a city ordinance.

This includes making sure that giving the money back won’t disrupt their ability to deliver its services to customers.

At a board meeting last week, they laid out a draft of a plan where they would be able to pay back customers by the end of April.

Channel 5 News will keep following this story and will provide updates.